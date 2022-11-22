The NC Society of Historians recently honored Kim Cozort Kay with the Award of Excellence for her history-based play, “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain.”
Kim is the former Director of Education at Blowing Rock Stage Co. and a graduate of App State.
The award is in recognition for invaluable contributions toward the preservation and perpetuation of North Carolina History. Kim penned the one-woman show and performed it this past July in Morganton at the Historic County Courthouse there.
The play is based on the short life of Frankie Silver who was hung for murdering her husband Charlie in 1831 leaving behind their infant daughter, Nancy. The events of this fateful tale are set In and around Morganton, North Carolina during that time. In her efforts to bring this story to the stage Ms. Cozort Kay extensively researched surviving court documents and interviewed several descendants of Frankie Stewart and Charlie Silver. According to the judges of the state award, her attention to detailed research, accurate costumes and music of the time period led to her being awarded this prestigious honor.
Kim’s husband, Kenneth Kay directed the production that featured an original costume design by Jeri Boerger and authentic music arranged by Bill Harbinson. Kim and Kim were in residence in Morganton with their company Kay-Squared Productions. “Silver Shadows: Dark Side of the Mountain” was followed by Ken’s performance of “The Things They Carried.”
“This project has been a part of me for years,” said Ms. Cozort Kay. “I wanted to draw a parallel between Frankie’s plight and women living in modern Appalachia, dealing with loneliness, isolation, and women’s rights. I tried to bring the research I found to help us understand the young woman we know as Frankie, not just the legend. I am truly grateful to be recognized, but the work continues.”
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.