As temperatures rise, so do cravings for fresh, cool foods. Melons, peaches and of course salad ingredients are at their in-season finest.
Why not make a fresh dressing to add even more flavor to your salad? Home-made dressings are easy to prepare and can be made in small quantities as needed.
There are several types of salad dressings:
Creamy often have a mayonnaise base. Yogurt or sour cream may be used to lighten them up or add tanginess.
Nut or seed based, such as a peanut butter or tahini (sesame seed paste)
Vinaigrettes typically contain 3 parts oil to one part acid, but can vary depending on the desired flavor profile.
Cider vinegar is made from apples and has a slightly sweet apple taste.
White or distilled vinegar is made from grain alcohol and purified so it has a neutral taste.
Wine vinegars have a wine-like flavor.
Balsamic vinegar is a special wine vinegar that is aged in oak barrels and has a sweet taste.
Limes, lemons and oranges add a fresh, tangy flavor.
One of my favorites is this simple lemon vinaigrette with added zest and a small amount of mayo to keep it all combined.
Lemon Vinaigrette Dressing
Makes about ¼ cup, enough to dress 8 to 10 cups lightly packed greens
1 tablespoon lemon juice
¼ teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
½ teaspoon mayonnaise
½ teaspoon Dijon or brown mustard
1/8 teaspoon salt
Ground pepper
Pinch of sugar
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Combine all ingredient except olive oil in a bowl and whisk together. Add olive oil in a slow stream, whisking constantly.
This creamy dressing is packed full of herbs. May be tossed with a salad, served as a dip with crackers or on a veggie tray, or with poached shrimp. Hard to stop eating it!
Green Goddess
Dressing (and Dip)
Makes over ½ cup
½ cup fresh parsley
¼ cup fresh basil • 1/8 cup fresh chives • 3/4 teaspoon dried tarragon, or 2 tablespoons fresh
½ teaspoon garlic, or 1 small clove
¼ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
2 ¼ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
½ teaspoon anchovy paste (or 1 mashed anchovy)
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Place the herbs and garlic in the bowl of a food processor. Process until they are very finely chopped. Add the remaining ingredients and process until smooth. The dressing will keep well in a covered container in the refrigerator for 4 to 5 days. More information can be found at www.onceuponachef.com.
Margie Mansure is an extension agent with NC Cooperative Extension. As a registered dietitian/nutritionist chef, she offers nutrition and cooking classes to community members.margie_mansure@ncsu.edu
