BOONE — The Horton Hotel and Rooftop Lounge reopened to the public on Friday, June 5, after being closed for months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both the rooftop and lobby lounges are operating at a maximum of 50 percent capacity. Other social distancing measures include, increased distance between tables and waiter service to avoid close contact at bars. Additional measures include, regulated elevator service, hand sanitation stations and routine cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
Hours of operation for both bars will be Thursday through Sunday, 4 to 11 p.m. with the last call at 10 p.m.
As rooms and overnight stays at the hotel are available to the public, a “Horton Clean + Promise” has been implemented. Measures include, optional in-room self-clean delivery for hotel guests or daily housekeeping, disposable remote control covers for hotel rooms, and a grab and go breakfast for hotel guests, according to TheHorton.com.
“We set the bar high when it comes to being clean and provide a promise to our guests, employees and community to uphold an elevated standard of cleanliness,” according to the hotel’s website. “We are making every effort possible to keep our guests informed during these unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19. Our highest priority is the wellbeing of our guests, our community and our staff.”
For important updates visit TheHorton.com, or call (828) 832-8060 for hotel information.
