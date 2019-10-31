WEST JEFFERSON — West Jefferson Specialty Foods hosted Chef Missy Fraley of The French Magnolia Wednesday, Oct. 23 for a cooking demonstration and class.
Owner and purveyor Mark Watson said the demonstrations will be a monthly event, with Fraley using her experience and items found at the store to whip up a unique dish every month. The chef started out as a prep cook in a Manhattan restaurant when she was 23. Years in the kitchen were followed by 10 years as an interior designer before she returned to the kitchen. Now residing in the High Country, Fraley offers home cooking as well as french cuisine classes.
For October, the menu at West Jefferson Specialty foods called for Catalan pork chops with a caramelized onion risotto.
While cooking, Fraley walked guests through the various processes, while giving tips and tricks to get the most out of meals.
“My thing is, if you can read you can cook,” Chef Missy said during the demonstration. “If you can read a recipe, you can cook and I always remind people, understand what things are supposed to taste like.”
She demonstrated tools and their best usage, techniques for getting the right caramelization of the onions and more. Once the food was prepared and notes were taken, guests were able to try the food for themselves
Watson said the plan is for Fraley to return on a monthly basis through at least the winter. He said it provides one more thing for people to do outside of their house during the cold months.
