BOONE — Foggy Pine Books will host TRIO 2020, a traveling exhibit of art, music and literature that celebrates the inspirational power of great storytelling at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18. The community is invited to this free event at the store in Boone.
A testament to the way words, music and art can come together around the power of a single story, each TRIO begins with a book. This book is given to musicians and visual artists who create a song, piece of music, or work of art inspired by the story.
The event will include authors Jim Hamilton (The Last Entry), Caleb Johnson (Treeborne), Dale Neal (Appalachian Book of the Dead), Bobbie Pyron (Stay), Kimberly J. Simms (Lindy Lee: Songs on Mill Hill), Shari Smith (I Am A Town) and Terry H. Watkins (Darling Girl). Songwriters in attendance will include: P.J. Brunson, Mark Bumgarner, Kay and Patrick Crouch, Eric Erdman, and Radney Foster. Both Joanie Gardner and Liz McKay will be attending with their visual responses to the book they were given.
Foggy Pine Books is located at 471 W. King St. in Boone, beside of the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Visit the Foggy Pine Books website for more information at www.foggypinebooks.com.
