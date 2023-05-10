Doc Watson is not the only roots music legend from the High Country who would have turned 100 years old this year. Famed flat foot dancer Robert Dotson, who lived in Sugar Grove until his death eight years ago at 91, would also have turned 100 in 2023.
During Dotson’s long life, he was not only a Watauga County farmer, he was also a flat foot dance innovator who created a dance move called “The Walking Step” that is still used today in roots music circles.
Born in 1923, many in Dotson’s family were flat foot dancers, including his parents Don and Bina Dotson. After his father died when he was just 14, Dotson left school to work on a farm and in the timber industry to help support the family. Even so, the dancing tradition carried on with both sides of his family tree sharing it with the public on many occasions, especially on Saturday nights.
All of Dotson’s dancing knowledge and achievements led to him winning the North Carolina Folk Heritage Award, which acknowledged his “Walking Step” dance move that has been embraced by cloggers and flat foot dancers across the Appalachian Mountains and elsewhere. Though he made it into his 90s, Dotson danced until just a few short months before his death in 2015.
On Saturday, May 13, the Apple Barn at the Valle Crucis Conference Center will be ground zero for an open celebration of the life of Robert Dotson on the day of his 100th birthday. The event, all free to the public with a suggested $10 contribution, will begin with open music jams and socializing starting at 1 p.m. and lasting all day and night until 10 p.m.
From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be dance workshops taught by Rodney Sutton and Aaron Ratcliffe, including demonstrations on how to do Dotson’s ‘Walking Step,’ followed by the showing of a short documentary video about Dotson’s life in Watauga County.
Beginning at 5 p.m., a potluck dinner will begin with everyone being encouraged to bring a dish of some kind or accoutrements.
The big fun will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. with an open square dance that will be interspersed with performances by the legendary Green Grass Cloggers in-between dance sets.
The Valle Crucis Conference Center is located at 146 Skiles Way, Banner Elk, NC, 28604.
Hosting this Robert Dotson 100th Birthday Party is the aforementioned Rodney Sutton, who is a long-time member of the Green Grass Cloggers having joined the group in the 1970s. Several years ago, Sutton also began a successful five-year run as the Director of Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music organization here in Boone, replacing Shannon after his untimely death from cancer. The organization still thrives under the current leadership of Courtney Wheeler.
Sutton became friends with Dotson many years ago, which lasted until his passing.
“Robert lived on the other side of Sugar Grove, and he was one of my favorite dancers and became one of my best friends,” said Sutton. “I first met him in 1978 at Slagle’s Pasture out in Elizabethton, TN. Clayton Slagle had a farm there that had a nice slope to it and he built a stage and hosted bluegrass festivals on his pasture from around 1968 to 2001. Clayton also hosted dances there indoors after he turned the back of the stage into a closed-in building with two big wood stoves in it. Robert claimed to me that he never missed a single Saturday night dance at Slagle’s indoor building for over 25 years. Robert would drive back and forth to Elizabethton from Sugar Grove on that old and crooked road back then, and only slid off the road one time while trying to go over there in the snow. Clayton would pay Robert $50 or so to call the dances because he was the best at getting folks up and onto the dance floor. It was the band The Corklickers that got us over there one day to ‘see this guy dance.’”
Once Sutton and Dotson became fast friends, Sutton learned a lot about the history of the Dotson Family.
“Everybody in Robert’s family danced,” said Sutton. “Robert’s dad Don died after falling out of the back of a truck while coming back from seeing Uncle Dave Macon play at the Appalachian Theatre in Boone in the 1930s. But, at least three of Robert’s brothers and sisters were good dancers back in the day as well. At one point, Robert even built a little dance house out on Howard Edmisten Road (off of Rt. 321 in-between Sugar Grove and Watauga Gorge) that had all of these locust logs in it, and when you walked across the wooden floor and looked out the window, it was about a 25-foot drop down into Cove Creek. We had many a dance party there before he stopped doing it.”
Because Dotson and his wife Myrtle had taught so many people how to do his unique dance step over at Slagle’s Pasture in Elizabethton, folks referred to it as the “Tennessee Walking Step” for many years. But once Sutton and crew realized that Dotson created it while living in Sugar Grove, NC, here in the High Country, that is when they worked to change the name of it to “Robert Dotson’s Walking Step.”
“In 1978, we’d watch Robert dance and we picked up on this thing he was doing with his foot and I couldn’t figure out where the heck those sounds on the floor were coming from,” said Sutton. “He just had this particular sound and particular style of flat foot dancing that was so different from the precision clogging that we were doing with the Green Grass Cloggers that it changed how we performed. Robert and his ‘Walking Step’ turned us loose to the fact that you can improvise and make up steps when you go out there and dance. It changed so much about what we knew about dancing and what we had been teaching at our workshops all over the country. Soon, we began to talk about the fact that dancing wasn’t just about clogging, but that it is also about flat foot dancing as well.”
The true stories above exemplify why this 100th birthday get-together will be so special. Saturday’s events will not only honor the life and dance step contributions of Robert Dotson, this will also be a homecoming for folks who simply love or want to play Appalachian roots music while bringing together folks who want to experience the fun of a good old-fashioned square dance.
