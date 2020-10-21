DEEP GAP — With hardly a cloud in the sky, families picked out pumpkins and found their way through a corn maze in Deep Gap on Oct. 18.
Located on the Brown Family Farm, the New River Corn Maze allows families to take home pumpkins, wander through a corn maze and take hayrides through the farm. The maze opened Sept. 19, and operators said they plan to be open the last two weekends of October with hopes to continue into early November pending weather conditions.
New River Corn Maze operators recommend visitors bring masks in case they possibly encounter different groups inside the corn maze or while in line to pay. The farm has picnic tables for guests, and also welcomes visitors to bring their own blankets, drinks and food. Check www.facebook.com/New-River-Corn-Maze-253412035154140 for New River Corn Maze announcements.
See more photos on pages 19 and 20 of this edition of the Watauga Democrat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.