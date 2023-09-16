td_-_appalachian_dance_ensemble_2_header.jpg

Dancers perform during a Theatre and Dance season.

 Photo by Lynn Willis

BOONE — The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to announce a dynamic line-up of diverse programming for their fall 2023 season with four major productions highlighting the talents of students, staff, and faculty — both on and off the stage.

Performances are scheduled from September through November this fall in various outdoor locations across campus and on the stage of the Valborg Theatre. Tickets are available for all 17 shows online through the department website at theatreanddance.appstate.edu, as well by phone or in person at the Schaefer Center for the Arts box office.

  

