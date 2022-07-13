BOONE – The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country has announceed the first three artists and groups for its fall 2022 concert series with live appearances scheduled at the historic venue in downtown Boone.
Tickets are now on sale for these events, including a Friday, Aug. 19 concert by Grammy Award-winner Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper on Doc Watson Day, New Orleans jazz artist Tuba Skinny on Thursday, Sept. 15, and bluegrass singer-songwriter Sierra Hull on Thursday, Sept. 29.
All three concerts begin promptly at 7:30 p.m.
As part of Boone’s Doc Watson Day Celebration, 2020 Grammy Award-winner Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper perform August 19 on the stage named in honor of Watson, the seven-time Grammy-winning legend who lived in nearby Deep Gap, NC. Vince Gill described Cleveland as follows: “Michael plays fearless and it’s intoxicating to play with him because he makes you play fearless. He takes no prisoners, but he plays with restraint and a soul. He plays without abandon. It’s wicked to see how much music he pulls out of a bow. He’s untouchable.”
Right off the streets of “The Big Easy,” New Orleans artist Tuba Skinny is dedicated to bringing the best in traditional early jazz swing to audiences around the world. After one recent festival appearance, critics wrote, "Musically, Tuba Skinny mines a rich seam of traditional jazz and blues from the '20s and '30s. And, while it's evident the band treasures the sense of history evoked by these vintage tunes, the players' natural exuberance makes the music feel irresistibly alive.” The band will take stage on Sept. 15.
The Mast Store Americana Music Series on the Doc Watson Stage of the Appalachian Theatre continues on Sept. 29 with bluegrass singer-songwriter, mandolinist, and guitarist Sierra Hull. Her stellar career started with a Grand Ole Opry debut at age 10, Carnegie Hall at 12, and her debut album, “Secrets,” at age 13. She played the Kennedy Center at 16 and the next year became the first bluegrass musician to receive a Presidential Scholarship at the Berklee College of Music. As a 20-year-old, Hull played at the White House.
For tickets and more information on these events, or to join the theatre’s eblast list and purchase memberships, visit the ATHC website at www.apptheatre.org.
