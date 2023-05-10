BOONE — The Fairgrounds Craft Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 13.

Bring the whole family to the Fairgrounds at 748 Roby Greene Road and enjoy the great food, local art, and live music, from various artists and vendors. Starting at noon enjoy the music of the 60s with "The Mod 60s" performing live in concert. Come out and support your local community

