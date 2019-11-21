FADE, from the Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance, is an annual dance concert comprised of original works in the modern dance genre showcasing a wide variety of dance styles and themes, with each piece created by a different choreographer.
“There are eight dances, which are very eclectic and accessible,” said Associate Professor of Dance Studies Susan Lutz, faculty coordinator for the ensemble. Lutz is joined by choreographer Marianne Adams, Professor of Dance Studies.
This year’s FADE offers a well-rounded program of dance and features a new work by guest artist Maree ReMalia. Born in South Korea and raised in the American Midwest, ReMalia is a freelance choreographer, performer, teaching artist and certified Gaga instructor. During her residency on university campus, she is creating a piece on dance students that includes exploration of movement, sound, text and object manipulation.
The production takes place in the Valborg Theatre at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, through Saturday, Nov. 23, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Nov. 24. All shows are general admission and ticket prices are $17 for adults, $15 for faculty and staff and $10 for students.
