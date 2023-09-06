Approximately 400 spectators were on hand at Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 2, to see two-horse teams in two weight divisions, as well as mini-horses compete to see which group could pull the most weight the longest distance.
Two-horse heavyweight draft horse teams demonstrated the power of pulling together at Heritage Park in Newland at the A&H Fair Draft Pull on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Photo by Christian Gardner
Approximately 400 spectators were on hand at Heritage Park on Saturday, Sept. 2, to see two-horse teams in two weight divisions, as well as mini-horses compete to see which group could pull the most weight the longest distance.
NEWLAND — The Avery A&H Fair unofficially kicked off its annual fair a few days early as it hosted its annual Draft Pull event on Saturday, Sept. 2, a rescheduled event from its original date in August, when excessive rain and inclement weather forced the postponement of the competition.
Competitors from all over the country came to show off their powerful horses as many folks in the community gathered at Heritage Park for the famed competition.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.