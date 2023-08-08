BANNER ELK — Ensemble Theatre will present its final performance in its Saturday Theatre for Kids seasonal presentations of “Puss in Boots: The Beginning” starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Hahn Auditorium at the Historic Banner Elk School, located at 185 Azalea Circle in downtown Banner Elk.
According to the presentation’s description from Ensemble Stage, “Have you ever wondered how a simple forest dwelling cat became knighted by a king and beloved by children the world over? Well, we’ve got the answer in this play filled with charm and energetic humor. The actors and the audience become partners in this ‘origin’ story.”
