One of the highlights of the holiday season is checking out locally produced Christmas shows. Performed live, onstage in front of an audience — it happens in big cities and small towns all across the country.
Here in the High Country, the Ensemble Stage theatre troupe is presenting its new holiday production called A Banner Elk Christmas 2 on three consecutive days this weekend.
Happening at the Hahn Auditorium, located in the Historic Banner Elk School in Banner Elk, the show will be performed on Dec. 20-21 at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. on Dec. 22.
“A Banner Elk Christmas 2” is loosely based on many of the Andy Williams Christmas TV specials that aired in the 1960s. With a cast of seven singers, multiple costume changes and onstage props, the talented cast brings to life a host of familiar Christmas songs while highlighting a few fun holiday tunes that have been lost to time.
Leading the troupe is the onstage host Michael Helms, who brings the audience into the story as the music unfolds. Performing with Helms are six equally talented singers including Derek Gagnier, Sarah McGuire, Jana Greer, Sidney Ginn, Jarrett W. Koski and Julia Urh.
Directing the musical is Gary Smith, who is also the Ensemble Stage artistic director, Stacy Trivett is the choreographer and Dana Davis is the musical director.
A good Christmas show is always lifted up by the performance of children, and that is also true with A Banner Elk Christmas 2. Doing a lot of singing and even a little acting, the kid’s choir in this program features Eli Greer, Daisy Lyerly, Jones Thompson, Lily Trivett, Gracyn Greer, June Lyerly and Stella May Thompson.
There are an impressive 40-plus Christmas songs sung in this 75-minute show, including a seven-song “Andy Williams’ Christmas Medley,” which ends the program.
The Ensemble Stage organization holds auditions every spring and presents live stage productions throughout the year. What fuels the company is the ability to utilize local talent. For instance, Gagnier is an associate professor at Appalachian State University, coordinator of the ASU Theatre Performance major program, and an advanced acting and voice teacher in the Department of Theatre and Dance.
As for the rest of the cast, Ginn is a recent graduate of ASU earning a Degree in Music Education, Greer works for the Land of Oz amusement park located on Beech Mountain, Helms is the scenic designer at ASU, Koski holds a bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre from Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, Urh is a current Theatre Performance Major at ASU, and McGuire has degrees in History and Religious Studies from Lees-McRae College, where she was the class president. Currently, McGuire works at Fifth-Third Bank in Banner Elk and is the author of the book, “The Wise Men.”
The Ensemble Stage Company was originally located in Blowing Rock, yet moved to Banner Elk just a short two years ago.
“The move to Banner Elk has been wonderful,” said Gary Smith. “The town has been very receptive and supportive. And, when I say ‘the town,’ I mean everybody in Banner Elk and Avery County from the businesses to the town council and the various chambers of commerce to the town’s residents. It has been a wonderful move, and we have experienced nothing but good things since we have been here.”
The repositioning of the company to Banner Elk has been positive for the troupe as it now joins the Lees-McRae College Summer Theatre program that is close by, making Banner Elk a new hub for live plays and musicals in the High Country.
“As for the nearby Lees-McRae College Theatre program, we don’t work together on productions, but we do coordinate our shows so they don’t overlap,” said Smith. “In fact, there was a magazine last year that referred to Banner Elk as ‘a new theatre district,’ which is very true. In the summer time, we have people that come in from out of town for the weekend and they are able to see two different shows while they are here and they stay at the hotels and buy dinner at the local restaurants and spend their money and that is good for business.”
As for the current show “A Banner Elk Christmas 2,” Smith is proud of the group of performers that he has corralled for the production.
“They all sing and act wonderfully,” said Smith. “For instance, Sarah McGuire has a beautiful voice. I had no idea when she came in to audition for us that she sang that good, and she kind of blew me away. She does a duet with Janet Greer and their voices blend wonderfully, and it is one of my favorite parts of the show.”
With 40-plus songs being sung, everything from upbeat numbers such as “Santa Claus is Coming To Town” to “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” to “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is brought to life along with more poignant and beautiful pieces such as “Ave Maria.” But, the show also features lesser known fare as well as some comedy, such as the classic soul song “Me and Mrs. Jones” changed to “Me and Mrs. Claus.”
“We obviously wanted to include many standards, but a lot of these songs are from the 1940s, ‘50s and ‘60s, yet they don’t get as much airtime as your more conventional Christmas songs do,” said Smith. “We enjoy folks saying, ‘Wow, I have never heard that one before.’ We do a lot of research to find those kinds of songs because while we keep the same format every year, we don’t want to do the same songs over and over again so we mix things up.”
More information on ticket prices and availability, show times and audition opportunities can be found at www.ensemblestage.com or (828) 414-1844.
