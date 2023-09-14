Jonathan Priest Dirk Brown and Baba Khalid

Jonathan Priest Dirk Brown and Baba Khalid at Boone Drum Circle.

 Photo submitted

In many cities and small towns around the country and throughout the world, open and welcoming community drum circles are found. Here in Boone, a new weekly drum circle was created earlier this year and as summer turns to fall, it continues to draw in musicians and non-musicians alike to the front lawn of the Jones House Cultural Center.

Happening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday, the Boone Downtown Getdown Drum Circle invites drummers and percussionists of all skill levels to connect on common musical ground. The goal of this public collaboration is to be a “weekly community event, weather permitting, centered in rhythm and movement at The Jones House; where people of all ages and musical abilities can come together in a safe space for fun, collective improvisation.”

Downtown Getdown Drum Circle poster 1 drawn by Tracy Copes.png

Poster for the Downtown Getdown Drum Circle.
Jonathan Priest and Savash Altuntas

Jonathan Priest and Savash Altuntas of the Swingbillies of Boonetown band at the Boone Drum Circle.
Dirk Brown Baba Khalid Jonathan Priest and Savash Altuntas

Dirk Brown Baba Khalid Jonathan Priest and Savash Altuntas at Boone Drum Circle.
  

