Asheville-based soul rock band DownTown Abby & The Echoes will return to the High Country this Saturday, Aug. 24, for a night of original music at Boone Saloon. This Saturday will mark the first performance of the fall season for the band of Appalachian State University alumni.
Since the band’s last performances in the area last month, DownTown Abby & The Echoes has picked up significant traction in the Southeast music scene and has been named winner of the FloydFest 19 On-the-Rise Competition. DTA&E is also headed to the studio early next month to record its first full-length album of southern-tinged soul originals.
For more information on the band’s upcoming performance at Boone Saloon, visit the DownTown Abby & The Echoes website at downtownabbyband.com, or check out the band’s Facebook page at facebook.com/downtownabbyband. Doors at Boone Saloon will open at 8 p.m., and at 9 p.m., the band will take the stage.
