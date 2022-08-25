When Ted Olson was out west visiting his family earlier this month, he happened to have the Bluegrass Junction station coming out his speakers in his car while filling up his gas tank.
During the broadcast, hosted by the award-winning DJ Kyle Cantrell on SiriusXM satellite radio, the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Momentum Award nominations were announced. Much to Olson’s amazement and happiness, the “In the Mountains – The Life and Legacy of Doc Watson” tribute concert that he co-produced last November in nearby Banner Elk, was nominated for the IBMA Momentum Award for Event of the Year.
What is special about this nomination is not only did the concert pay tribute to local music hero Doc Watson, the event also took place here in the High Country at Lees-McRae College, the highest-elevated school of higher learning found east of the Rockies.
The other events nominated in the IBMA Momentum Award for Event of the Year category include the Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival in Maine, the Industrial Strength Bluegrass Festival in Wilmington, OH, the Crossover Festival in Congleton, England, UK, and the 2021 Camp Springs 50th Anniversary Bluegrass Festival in Elon, NC.
Tom Olson is a Professor of Appalachian Studies at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) in nearby Johnson City, TN. He is also the curator and co-producer of the four-CD collection titled “Doc Watson – A Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” which was the impetus for the “In the Mountains – The Life and Legacy of Doc Watson” concert at Lees-McRae College. Performing during that show were musicians who knew and played with Watson many times over the years before Watson’s death in 2012, and they include Mike Compton, Wayne Henderson, Jack Hinshelwood, Trevor McKenzie and Jack Lawrence, as well as a guest performance by the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band.
In the four-CD package “Doc Watson – A Life’s Work: A Retrospective,” Olson took the time to interview many musicians and other folks who knew or played with Watson and the result is an 80-plus page booklet inside that comes with every package.
Olson grew up outside of Washington, DC, near where the legendary original lineup of the IBMA Hall of Fame band the Seldom Scene regularly played in a club within walking distance of his home. Fortunately, Olson also grew up in a household where music was prominent, including his father who was a musician and his mother who had a record collection that included music by Doc Watson in it.
Eventually, Olson migrated to the High Country as a young man and for years he was a park ranger who worked on the Blue Ridge Parkway outside of Boone and near Watson’s home in Deep Gap. Olson worked at Price Lake and the Moses Cone Manor Homestead while soaking up and exploring the home area of his roots music hero.
Now, along with teaching at ETSU, Olson is proud to be a part of making this Doc Watson anthology happen.
“It took about three and a half years from the time I started on this Doc Watson collection until the time it was released,” said Ted Olson. “I was invited to participate in this project by Bill Nowlin, one of the co-founders of Rounder Records, and acclaimed producer Scott Billington and Mason Williams, who is the A & R person for the Craft Recordings label that is owned by the Concord Music Group. Basically, they brought me onboard because it was now possible to produce a Doc Watson box set culled from the many different record labels that Doc recorded for over the years because Concord Music Group acquired many of those old record labels, so they were all now under the same tent. That is what made it possible to do this compilation.”
The songs in the Watson collection are laid out chronologically from the recordings Watson made early in his career to his elder years. What is fascinating about that aspect of the set is the very first song is the rare track housed by Appalachian State University’s Abrams Collection that is a field recording the 18-year-old Doc Watson made in 1941.
When news of the IBMA Award nomination came out in the first week of August, Olson and the others associated with both the CD collection and the concert at Lees-McRae College were thrilled.
“I heard about it on the radio, listening to Kyle Cantrell’s show and the IBMA Director Pat Morris read the nominations and Kyle, of course, is always so supportive of everybody involved with the IBMA, so it was a very nice way to hear about it,” he said. After it was announced, I got a phone call from Dan Boner, Director of the Bluegrass, Old-Time and Roots Music Studies Program here at ETSU, who congratulated me shortly thereafter on my cell phone. I was honored to get the nomination, of course, but knowing it was for a project related to Doc Watson and in memory of Doc was particularly heartening to me because although I never met Doc, I felt like I knew him through his music and through his role-modeling of being such a stalwart human being and a leader for others in his own way.”
As for Kathy Olson and the folks at Lees-McRae College, they are also very happy with this nomination, having been the host of the event.
“We are all very excited about the nomination and surprised, but we are also happy to be involved with such a community legend like Doc Watson,” said Kathy Olson. “We are also happy to have been able to bring that concert to Banner Elk for the people here, because it is exciting to celebrate where we live. The concert was a new venture, something we hadn’t done in a while, and with COVID happening at the time last November in 2021, even getting together for a show was a trial-and-error situation. Putting the concert together was a little bit tricky with masking for the audience and the performers as well, but we made it happen and got through it and it was very successful. Everybody here at Lees-McRae is excited about the nomination and we are looking forward to the IBMA Awards luncheon at the end of September to see how it all shakes out. We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”
Finally, even though Ted Olson has been a fan of Doc Watson going back to his childhood and was lucky enough to see Watson perform many times, he never got to meet his roots music champion in person. Here was Olson, working at the Moses Cone Manor House on the Blue Ridge Parkway in the 1980s, all the while located just 17 miles from where his musical hero was living at the time. In fact, Watson’s old home on Sunny Hill Lane lies about 2,000 feet from the Parkway near Carroll Gap, a part of the historic roadway that Olson surely traveled on.
Olson’s prized meet-and-greet honor with Watson almost happened, however, but fate would have other plans.
“In 1984 (Watson died in 2012) I was working as a park ranger in Watauga County and I lived in a trailer that summer just off of the Parkway and my landlord was a friend to Doc’s wife Rosa Lee Watson,” said Olson. “So, she tried to make it possible for me to meet Doc, and it was very nice of her to reach out to Rosa Lee. Rosa Lee said, ‘Yes, that’s fine. Have Ted come by here at such-and-such a time and he can meet Doc.’ That day arrived and I was so excited to meet a hero of mine, but Rosa Lee called back and told my landlord that Doc had just gotten off a tour and was not feeling well and was tired and just needed a little rest. So, that opportunity went by, and I didn’t really pursue it after that, so I never got to have that visit with Doc that I hoped for.”
What Olson and his compatriots have done, however, all of these years later, is to impressively further the legacy of Watson, whose statue sits on King Street every night and day in downtown Boone.
For more information on the “Doc Watson – A Life’s Work: A Retrospective” box set, go to craftrecordings.com.
