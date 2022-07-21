SUGAR GROVE — The spirit of folk music was alive at the 20th Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest ‘N Sugar Grove after a five-year hiatus.

On July 16, bluegrass music lovers gathered at the Historic Cove Creek School for live performances by local and nationally recognized musicians to honor the Watson family for the Doc and Rosa Lee Watson Music Fest ‘N Sugar Grove. In addition to the performances, vendors sold a variety of merchandise, handmade crafts and food and the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum celebrated its grand reopening.

