BOONE — Dressed to the nines, residents at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living observed National Gorgeous Grandma Day on July 23.
“Maybe you call her nana, maybe you call her Granny or maybe you call her when you’re in trouble because you know she’ll be there for you at the drop of a hat,” said Candice Myers, the director of community relations at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living. “Whatever the case may be, today is her day. Happy National Gorgeous Grandma Day!”
