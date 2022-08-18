For most of the summer, local musician Dave Brewer has been holding down a monthly residency at The Beacon venue off of Hwy 105 in Boone, and with each show he has put together a different set of musicians and musical themes. With the last of these shows taking place this Sunday afternoon, Brewer has chosen to recreate a wonderful musical collaboration that first happened last autumn.
Every October, Brewer and crew host the annual Carolina Ramble and Reunion event. Taking place at the beautiful Brayshaw Farm out in the mountainous corner of western Watauga County known as Vilas, the Ramble features two days of great live music and family fun, replete with old school sack races and cake walks and more.
While all of the music at last October’s Carolina Ramble and Reunion was fabulous, the highlight for many was the combination of singer, songwriter and lead guitarist Drew Foust performing with Possum Jenkins, one of the many bands that features Brewer as a member.
The concert was unrehearsed yet came off impressively, with all the musicians clicking and Foust’s songs being both of a high quality and with room for extended improvisational solos by all onstage.
Brewer will seek to make that magic happen again this weekend at The Beacon when Possum Jenkins reunites with Drew Foust.
The Beacon restaurant, butcher shop, bar and music venue is located at 125 Graduate Lane in Boone. This concert will happen this Sunday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door with drinks available for purchase and Betty’s Biscuits food truck serving food outside.
Drew Foust hails from down the mountain in Burlington, NC. At first a noted lead guitarist, he became a songwriter later on after his life turned serious.
“I first got into music by my dad playing the right records when I was at a young age, and that inspired me,” said Drew Foust. “He bought my first guitar for me and early on, I got into classic rock, and then I traced all of that back to the blues and all of the other musical side roads that it takes you on. I began to write songs after I had my first kid. I began to get into more of the singer-songwriter stuff after I became a dad. It gave me a new perspective when I became a father. I started appreciating more lyrically-driven music and I got more into listening to singer-songwriting musicians such as John Prine. I went from being predominantly a guitar player to more of a folky, singer-songwriter type of musician.”
For Foust, the process of writing new and original compositions happens in a myriad of ways.
“I’ve written a song in five minutes and I’ve written a song in two years,” said Foust. “I’ve written songs in all kinds of places as well. There is not just one way that I do it. I’d like to be able to sit down and treat it like a job, but my life does not allow for that at the moment (with a family and a day job with Duke Electric). When I do write songs, I try to make it up as I go (instead of the ‘write what you know’ approach). Sometimes I will start with an idea or I’ll have a lyric or a melody that I’m working on and then I’ll build from that, but other times it will be spur-of-the-moment inspiration and a matter of riding the wave.”
One aspect to Foust’s success as a songwriter and performer is his ability to stay true to the song he is playing. While his music always has room for interpretation, his focus is to support and enhance the song at hand instead of using the tune as an excuse to noodle on his instrument.
“That is a big motto of mine, to serve the song,” said Foust. “That is what I try to do. When I’m playing with Possum Jenkins, like I will this Sunday, we have developed a whole vibe with it that is kind of our own. The Possum guys know my songs solid enough that we just ride it out Back in Burlington, I call my own band Wheelhouse because I keep all kinds of cats coming in and playing with me. We never sound the same, so to speak. It is always an adventure, and that is what I love about it.”
While Possum Jenkins is full of excellent musicians who can solo in expert funky fashion, Foust can hold his own with his electric guitar plugged in and turned up loud.
“When I was just a guitar player, I cut my teeth on blues music and the old classic rock stuff,” said Foust. “I tried to be Jimi Hendrix or Stevie Ray Vaughan in my teenage years, and I love the Allman Brothers Band as well. They are also a huge influence on my playing. I love all of that old music. So, I was a lead guitarist back before I began to write songs and that is why taking a solo comes so naturally for me today.”
This will be a big weekend in the mountains for Foust as on Friday he will be with friends in Cherokee, followed by a night in Asheville on Friday evening, then a rafting trip down the Nolichuky River near Erwin, TN, on Saturday, leading up to his special afternoon jam on Sunday in Boone with David Brewer and Possum Jenkins.
Foust has recorded a new album called “Good Thing,” which will drop in September. Look for the first three singles from the album, “What’s Real,” “Walk Away” and “These Days,” on Spotify, Youtube and other streaming outlets including his official page at Bandcamp where you can purchase his music directly at drewfoust.bandcamp.com.
