BOONE — The Daniel Boone Native Gardens will kick off its 2020 season with the 13th Annual Early Bird Wildflower Walk and Plant Sale from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 2. Native plants will be available from local vendors.
“Don’t miss unique spring flowers. And, we can help you with native plants which attract pollinators to your home garden,” said Debbie Shetterly, board member of the gardens and chair of the High Country Audubon chapter.
Annkatrin Rose, chair of the Blue Ridge Chapter for the NC Native Plant Society said, “Experts will help you discover rarely seen specimens during our guided walk.”
Vendors participating include Gardens of the Blue Ridge, Neal’s Natives for the NPS, Shady Grove Gardens, Southeastern Native Plant Nursery, Little Saps Greenhouse, Woodbine Nursery and Bill Weaver Nursery.
This event is free, open to the public and family friendly. Learn more about the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and the Early Bird Wildflower Walk and Plant Sale at www.DanielBooneNativeGardens.org.
