The annual Daniel Boone Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Whirppoorwill Academy and Village in Ferguson.
The famed frontiersman had two home sites in Ferguson (called the Yadkin Valley in the 1700s) and another site that is now under the Kerr Scott Resevoir.
Activities at this festival include live music by Chad Richie and Linda Cabe, The Ralston Family band, Doug Davis on the mountain dulcimer, Jack Thompson and Friends, and Andy Trivette.
Blacksmith Dink Tharpe will be demonstrating his craft. Melissa Williams will be cooking from the hearth in the Daniel Boone cabin (a replica of one that Boone had in Ferguson with the actual stones from his fireplace and chimney).
Videos about Daniel Boone by the late Edith Carter will be shown. Debby Stone will be demonstrating how to use the old time spinning wheel. There will be an art exhibit, “Where the Wild Things Are,” in the Smokehouse Gallery by Tim Larson of Hickory and Carole Childers of Lenoir.
Horse drawn carriage rides will be available. An art tent will be at the village for children.
Old time games and contests will be a part of the day. Home cooked food by Dawn Matthews and family will be available for purchase as well as ice cream by Sharon Skinner.
Admission cost is $10 per adult and $5 for children between the ages of 6-12. Children younger than 5 are admitted free. This event will take place rain or shine. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
Whippoorwill Academy and Village is located at 11928 N.C. Hwy 268 W., in Ferguson. For more information, call (336) 973-3237 or email whippoorwillacademy@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.