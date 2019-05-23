COVE CREEK — In June 1968, the Cove Creek Store burnt down. Concerned citizens quickly organized to start the Cove Creek Fire Department to cover the western end of the county.
By January 1969, the department had a charter, a place to meet at Brown’s Garage (across from Western Watauga Community Center) and an open cab Mack truck recently purchased from Old Fort, N.C.
Celebrate the CCVFD’s 50th anniversary on June 22 at Cove Creek Elementary School on Vanderpool Road. The celebration will begin at 11 a.m. with a recognition ceremony of former and current members at 11:30 a.m. Lunch commences at noon and will include fun activities until 2 p.m.
For more information about the fire department, visit covecreekfire.com.
