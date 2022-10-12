These are just a few of the 200 concerts a year held at Appalachian State University’s Hayes School of Music, most free to attend. Visit music.appstate.edu/performances for the most up-to-date information on our events, including live-streamed video, programs and program notes, and a complete performance calendar.
Featured Performances
Endowed Scholarship Recital
Thursday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
This recital showcases several accomplished student musicians who receive scholarships thanks to generous Hayes School of Music donors. Experience an evening of excellence in solo and chamber music!
Octubafest
Saturday, Oct. 22, 4 p.m. — Rosen Concert Fall — Free Admission
From Holst’s “Mars, The Bringer of War” from The Planets to “Sir Duke” by Stevie Wonder, the Appalachian Tuba-Euphonium Collective shows off the incredible range of the low brass. Directed by Dr. Bethany Wiese.
A Recital for Kids and Kids at Heart: Faculty Piano Recital by Dr. Rodney Reynerson
Sunday, Oct. 23. 4 p.m. — Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
Dr. Rodney Reynerson plays piano pieces by Debussy, Satie, Grieg, and Poulenc that were written with children in mind but loved by people of all ages. Voice professor Dr. Gennard Lombardozzi will narrate Babar the Little Elephant. Kids are welcome and the music is sure to please even the most sophisticated fan!
Brass Studio Ensembles
Sunday, Oct. 23, 8 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall — Free Admission
The Horn Choir, Tuba-Euphonium Collective, Trumpet Choir, and Trombone Choir play a variety of exciting pieces, many by living composers, including a premiere of Dormant Riverbeds by App State composition professor Andrew Hannon. The ensembles are directed by Drs. Dakota Corbliss, Bethany Wiese, James Stokes, and Joseph Brown.
Homecoming Band Spectacular
Friday, Oct. 28, at 8 p.m. — the Schaefer Center — Free Admission
Celebrate Appalachian’s Homecoming with a new musical tradition! The Appalachian Wind Ensemble, Symphony Band, Jazz Ensemble I and the Marching Mountaineers will present a high-energy performance of band favorites spanning the decades.
More Upcoming Concerts
Student Tuba Recital — Dylan Hickok: Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2 – 3 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Guest Recital — Michael Rabinowitz, Jazz Bassoon: Monday, Oct. 24, 8 – 9:30p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Jazz Ensemble II: Tuesday, Oct. 25, 8 – 9:30p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Collegium Musicum (Baroque and early music): Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8 – 9:30p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Audrey Boyles, bassoon: Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 – 7 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Flute Choir: Thursday, Oct. 27, 8 – 9:30p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Sebastien Silvers, horn: Friday, Oct. 28, 6:00 – 7:00p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Faculty Recital — Alicia Chap.m.an, oboe: Sunday, Oct. 30, 4:00 – 5:00p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Student Recital — Sean Andrade and Matthew Rebadow, horn: Sunday, Oct. 30, 8 – 9:00p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Derek Parsons Piano Masterclass: Monday, Oct. 31, at 6 – 8 p.m., Schaffel Recital Hall
Halloween Organ Concert: Monday, Oct. 31, a t8 – 9:30p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Joby Bell and Derek Parsons, Faculty Organ/Piano Recital: Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 8 – 9:30 p.m., Rosen Concert Hall
Jazz Ensemble I: Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 8 – 9:30 p.m., Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
For Marching Mountaineers game day performance schedules, visit appstatemarchingmountaineers.com/calendar. The band typically welcomes the public to a rehearsal and a lawn performance before each home game.
Know a high school musician who would love to spend the summer in the High Country? Invite them to attend Cannon Music Camp! The camp’s 55th anniversary is this summer, June 24 — July 15.
