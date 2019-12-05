BOONE — The Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge invites the High Country community to support its neighbors by giving the gift of food. The group is kicking off a food drive called “Pack the Pantry” in Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties. With the help of the community, a designated van, trailer or bus in each county will be packed to help those in need.
The food drive will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. throughout the drop off dates. Collected food items stay in the counties where they were donated.
Help the Women’s Fund of the Blue Ridge to pack the various vehicles with non-perishable goods such as canned fish or meat, canned soups, crackers, pastas, peanut or almond butter, baby food and formula, granola bars, juice boxes, nuts and cereal. Home-canned goods cannot be donated.
Please contact Karen Marinelli at karen@womensfundoftheblueridge.org or (828) 264-4002 for more information.
