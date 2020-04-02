BOONE — Boone’s Winter Farmers Market, powered by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, returns to Boone on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. until noon, after several weeks of cancelations due to COVID-19, organizers announced on March 31.
“Farmers markets are essential ways for our community to access local food. After several weeks of working with our partners across our region, the Town of Boone, and the Watauga County Farmers Market, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture developed new protocols that will ensure that farmers, consumers and our community are supported during this pandemic,” said Dave Walker, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s development director.
Boone’s Winter Farmers Market will be presented in an outdoor settings, and it will look different from the typical Winter Farmers’ Market but still have flavorful and nutrient-dense local foods available.
The market will be taking additional precautions against COVID-19 in its open-air setting and encourage customers to “pre-order through individual vendors and use contactless forms of payment, like Venmo and PayPal,” according to the statement.
Other precautionary features include placing vendors 10 feet apart, allowing only one family or customer in each vendor booth at a time, ensuring vendors wear gloves and encouraging customers to stay 6 feet apart.
For more information and posts about featured vendors, customers are encouraged to follow Boone’s Winter Farmers Market Facebook page at www.facebook.com/BooneWinterFM.
Visit Boone’s Winter Farmers Market on April 4 at Daniel Boone Park, located at 591 Horn in the West Drive in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.