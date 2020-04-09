Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Rain showers early with sunshine later in the day as drier air moves in on gusty winds. Thunder is possible early. High 57F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy skies with gusty winds. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.