For the third year, the Ashe County Wildlife Club is inviting women who are beginning, novice or experienced pistol shooters to its range at 3220 Big Peak Creek Road in Laurel Springs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21.
This year the club is adding the idea of a Sadie Hawkins Day Shoot, modeled after the old high school dance where girls would ask boys to dance. Instead, at the end of instruction and practice women and men will form two person teams for a shooting competition.
“If ladies come out without a man with them, we will have volunteers to coach them in firearms safety,” said J. Grant Mastin, the Pistol Chair for the Ashe County Wildlife Club. “We will provide the ladies with .22 caliber firearms if they don’t bring their own. Ladies will have a chance to shoot their pistols as much as they please and try out some other types and calibers of pistols if they want. We have a lot of .22 ammo left over from the Open House the club had on Sept. 7 so that ammo will be free to all having or wanting to try .22s.”
If ladies already have their own pistols of larger calibers just come out with at least a box of 50 shells.
If time permits, the men and women will form two-person teams for a competitive shoot
For more info, call J. Grant Mastin at (828) 406-0543. See www.acwlc.org for more information on the club. It has a Club House, 300-yard rifle range, shotgun fields and a pistol range.
