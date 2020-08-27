WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College announced the addition of a Paralegal Studies Certificate program through Workforce Development and Community Education.
The Paralegal Studies program prepares students who already possess an associate degree or a bachelor’s degree for a career as a paralegal. The paralegal curriculum is divided into paralegal skills courses and law coursework. Core courses include legal research and writing, criminal law and procedure, civil litigation and injuries, real property, wills/estates, family and commercial law and ethics.
Courses are taught by experienced, practicing attorneys. Those completing the course successfully will be able to sit for the N.C. Bar Association Paralegal Certification.
Courses will be held two evenings a week beginning Sept. 8 and will run through Feb. 2, 2021. The first week of classes will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with the remainder of the sessions being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Students must complete 152 hours of online instruction by a practicing attorney and an additional 120 hours of independent study, which includes completing online assignments.
There is a holiday break from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4, 2021. For more information on this unique program, contact Jeff Shore at (336) 838-6206 or wjshore321@wilkescc.edu.
Wilkes Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System, is a public, two-year, open-door institution serving the people of Wilkes, Ashe, and Alleghany counties and beyond, established in 1965.
