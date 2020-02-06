WILKESBORO — Wilkes Community College announces scholarships that are available through a grant made by the Golden LEAF Foundation to the North Carolina Community College System. Curriculum students may apply for up to $750 per semester, including summer term, and occupational education students are eligible for up to $250 per term.
Awards may be applied toward tuition, fees, books and supplies at the community college where enrolled; transportation; childcare expenses related to attending classes; and mid-skills credential testing upon course completion.
Eligible students must demonstrate financial need and reside in rural counties that are tobacco-dependent and/or economically distressed. Scholarships are awarded during the fall, spring and summer semesters.
The deadline for applications for the spring 2020 semester is Feb. 25. Students interested in applying for a Golden LEAF Scholarship should contact the Wilkes Community College Financial Aid Office at (336) 838-6144 or toll-free at (866) 222-1548 (ask for financial aid).
To find a list of participating community colleges and eligible counties, visit the Golden LEAF Scholarship page at www.goldenleaf.org.
