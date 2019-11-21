BOONE — Twice a year, the Friends of the Library host a book sale to raise money for the Watauga County Library. The holiday sale, which will be three days in November, will be at the Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room inside the public library. The sale will begin on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The sale will continue on Friday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
The used book sales act as fundraisers for the public library. Books are collected throughout the year to help raise funds to support the library, its programs, services and staff.
Public donations are important for the book sales; as books, magazines and DVDs are resold. Donations can be made at any time during the library’s hours of operation at the circulation desk of the library. Books for sale are always located at the entrance of the library.
Friends of the library accept the following clean and gently used items: books for adults, teens, and children, textbooks that are less than five years old, magazines and computer manuals that are less than two years old, audio books on CD, movies on DVD, music on CD, puzzles and games with all pieces included and rare or unique topic books.
The Friends of the Library do not accept water-damaged books, heavily marked or highlighted books, encyclopedias, cassette tapes, VHS tapes or vinyl records.
Friends of the Library work to bring awareness to library resources, raise funds for special programming and advocate on behalf of library interests.
