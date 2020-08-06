BOONE — On July 29, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity announced two upcoming projects with community partnerships, including App Builds a Home of Appalachian State University.
“As our community continues to struggle with the public health crisis and economic impact of COVID-19, a safe place to call home is more important than ever,” according to Allison Jennings, director of development for the nonprofit. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we completed construction on homes for Kristina Fickling and David and Amy Barker. Our work continues as more families need access to the opportunities an affordable home can offer.”
Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home.
Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero-interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges.
Construction has begun on a new home in Habitat’s eco-friendly GreenWood neighborhood. Watauga Habitat is pleased to announce this home is supported through a faith partnership with Blowing Rock Methodist Church, as their congregation offers gifts of prayer, service and charitable giving.
Future homeowners Nikki Greaves and Alex Kannon will work to provide 500 hours of “sweat equity” by helping build and buy a home for their two children. This will be the eighth home in the GreenWood Community. Construction Manager Jim Rogers of Appalachian Custom Builders has broken ground on the Greaves-Kannon home, and Watauga Habitat hopes to begin welcoming volunteers from Blowing Rock Methodist in mid-September.
Furthering the success of last year’s App Builds a Home project, students and staff of App State have committed to building a second home, this time for App State employee Sheila Potter. Construction will begin on Potter’s family-owned property later this fall.
App State Staff Senate has agreed to provide volunteer labor to help build the home, and students have a fundraising goal of $40,000 to help pay for this house. Additional support for the Potter home is being provided by Wells Fargo Foundation with a $15,000 grant through the Wells Fargo Builds program.
“Our community was already experiencing an affordable housing crisis long before the COVID-19 pandemic. This health and economic crisis have made our work more urgent,” said Jennings. “Affordable housing is the prescription we need right now. Our neighbors need our help to provide solutions, and we are thankful to our community partners as together we build a world where everyone has a safe place to call home.”
For updates from Watauga Habitat, visit https://wataugahabitat.org.
