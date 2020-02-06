WATAUGA — Several Watauga County Schools classrooms conducted activities on Feb. 3 to commemorate the 100th day of school for 2019-20.
Kindergarten and first-grade classrooms at Cove Creek and Hardin Park schools could be seen playing games and participating in activities regarding the number 100.
Several classrooms at each school asked students to bring in 100 items and some students opted to bring items such as 100 pennies or 100 toy cars. Other classrooms created snacks for the 100th day by counting 10 food items and adding 10 of each into a bag for trail mix.
