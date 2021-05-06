The Watauga County Farmer’s Market kicked off its 2021 season on Saturday, May 1.
This season’s market features a variety of new vendors that will bring many unique additions to market, including mushrooms, pasta, hemp, popsicles, fermented foods, artisan snacks, unique crafts and other items.
“Opening day has been a great success,” said Michelle Dineen, market manager for the Watauga County Farmer’s Market. “We’re excited to have a number of new vendors here.”
Opening day featured around 60 vendors, cooking demonstrations by Chef Robert Back — an instructor from the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute — and a performance from local band The Worthless Son-in-Laws.
Visitors could also grab breakfast at an on-site food truck or purchase a number of ready-to-eat goods from a variety of vendors.
“I think the community is really ready to come out and be together again,” said Dineen. “People are still wearing masks for the most part. But, it’s an open air environment so I think folks feel comfortable shopping here. I think moving forward things are going to be getting closer to a semblance of normalcy. But, we’re still taken every precaution to make sure we have a safe environment.”
Some precaution’s include hand washing stations and readily available masks.
The Watauga County Farmer’s Market will continue each Saturday from May until November at the parking lot of the Daniel Boone Park and the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum located at 591 Horn in the West Drive. For more information, visit www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.
