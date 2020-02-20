BOONE — Ransom’s Restaurant and Pub will be hosting a free event for veterans from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, to show veteran appreciation.
There is no program associated with the event, and veterans of all ranks and ages from any branch of service are invited to Veterans Coffee to socialize and enjoy a free coffee or juice.
This event is organized by Boone’s Sunrise Rotary. To learn more, call Ransom’s Restaurant and Pub at (828) 865-5117.
