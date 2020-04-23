VALLE CRUCIS — The Church of the Holy Cross in Valle Crucis is accepting grant applications from nonprofits in the Watauga and Avery counties for Valle Country Fair Grants until May 30.
The only requirement is that the applicant must be a nonprofit,charitable organization serving people in need in Watauga and/or Avery county.
Applications must be submitted as a PDF file to vcfgrants@gmail.com. Additional instructions can be found online at www.vallecountryfair.org.
Recipients will be selected during the summer. All applicants will receive a letter via email of their grant status no later than mid-August. Grants will be awarded in October. Late or incomplete applications will not be considered.
The Valle Country Fair is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 17.
For additional details, send questions to vcfgrants@gmail.com.
