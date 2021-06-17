Leslie Odom Jr., known for his role in the Broadway musical ‘Hamilton,’ pulled out of An Appalachian Summer Festival in February, prompting Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts & Cultural Programs to find a replacement.
In keeping with the Broadway theme, Laura Kaufman, director of artists relations, collaborated with the Arts & Cultural Programs’ booking committee to bring on Brian Stokes Mitchell and Megan Hilty.
Mitchell, who performed at the festival in 2015, will be returning to the festival stage as a two-time Tony award-winner.
Hilty, best known for her role as Ivy Lynn on NBC’s musical-drama series “Smash,” has been on the festival’s shortlist for three years, according to Allison West, director of marketing and public relations, at Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts.
“We took an unfortunate situation and made the best of it and we feel like it’s a win-win because we are so excited to have these artists represent the festival,” Hilty said.
The two are among more than 20 acts scheduled to perform at the festival being held July 3 through July 26.
Due to university health and safety concerns, the festival, which draws more than 27,000 visitors to the High Country annually, was cancelled in 2020. Several of the scheduled live events were moved to virtual settings.
The announcement of new additions to this year’s festival comes just as Governor Cooper relaxes restrictions on gatherings and extends capacity and social distancing measures for North Carolina.
Knowing people will soon be filling seats in Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts is two-fold, West said.
“It’s super exciting that we’re going to have a live audience that will inject the theater with the energy that is missing from virtual programming, but we are also easing our way back into it.”
The facility reduced seating capacity for indoor events by more than half, in order to keep patrons, staff and performers socially distanced. Only a limited number of tickets are available to the public.
“Even when the governor changed his orders, we said ‘No, we’re staying exactly like we are,’” West said.
“It just feels more prudent and we want to protect our patrons, staff and audience.”
The Schaefer Center has taken several other COVID-19 precautions to minimize large groups congregating and person to person contact, including touch-free tickets, digital playbills, no intermissions, pod seating and extra cleaning between shows.
“While we can’t require masks, all of our staff will be masked-up,” West said.
For the festival’s outdoor performances, seating will be arranged “pod style,” meaning 6 feet apart in groups of four or six.
West admits tickets for outdoor events are selling quicker, likely because patrons feel safer in the outdoor environment and want to enjoy the summer weather.
The festival kicks off July 3, with two live shows and an additional livestream from comedian and author, Paula Poundstone. It will commence July 26, with a virtual series in partnership with Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. Headliner, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform at Kidd Brewer Stadium on July 10.
“We’ve had so much support from patrons and donors and media and sponsors, everyone has been on board and is eager to get back to live theater,” West said.
