BOONE — Approximately 1,000 participants decided to battle windy conditions on Nov. 28 for the ninth annual High Country Turkey Trot 5K.
The event raises money and donations for the Hospitality House, and takes place each year despite rain, shine or cold temperatures.
“Some folks no longer have the luxury of being indoors during bad weather,” stated event organizers. “We ask that you remember the purpose of our Trot; be thankful that you have a home to go to and come on out to help those less fortunate.”
According to Hospitality House Director of Development Todd Carter, the participants contributed approximately $30,000 and 750 pounds of donated items this year.
“We are grateful to all of our sponsors who underwrite the entire event,” Carter said. “Because of them, 100 percent of all registrations go directly to assist homeless children, women and men in our seven-county region.”
With a time of 17 minutes and 10 seconds, Daniel Osborne was the first to cross the finish line. For the men’s division, Joshua Dwight received second place with a time of 17 minutes and 33 seconds and Mitch Rees-Jones took third place (time unknown).
In the women’s division Amanda LoPiccolo finished in first place with a time of 18 minutes and 34 seconds. Kayla Thomas placed second with a finishing time of 20 minutes and 18 seconds, and Hannah Witt received third place with a time of 20 minutes and 50 seconds.
For the list of official time results, visit bigkahunatiming.com/dev/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/turkey-trot-results-2019.pdf.
Carter added that the 2020 Thanksgiving race will be the 10th anniversary of the High Country Turkey Trot, and that organizers will begin planning in March with “big ideas” already in mind.
