Green Valley Park’s Annual TubeFest Fundraiser will return to Big Hill Road on the New River from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. The Green Valley Park is located at 3746 Big Hill Road, between the Green Valley School and Todd. Participants should meet at the park’s lower parking lot near the canoe ramp for a brief shuttle ride upstream. They will then float down the scenic New River for about an hour in (what else?) tubes. Children must be accompanied by an adult while they float. The cost of the fundraiser is $10 per tube per ride per person and includes the shuttle. The last shuttle of the afternoon will leave at 3:50 p.m.
Come dressed to get wet and remember to wear water shoes or water-proof sandals. This year, park volunteers will be selling Green Valley Park’s famous hot dogs with fixings, cold bottled water and colas, as well as packaged cookies.
Since the Green Valley Community Park is an alcohol-free zone, please respect these family-friendly policies, and remember not to dump trash in the beautiful New River — especially not bottles. Trash and recycling containers will be available at the park.
Walk or play at the park, which offers a soccer field, long paved walking loop, walking trails, picnic shelter, restrooms, bandstand and a children’s playground — or splash in the New River. (Participants are asked to return their tubes before swimming so that everyone will have a chance to float.) This year High Mountain Expeditions and RiverGirl Fishing Co. are donating the use of their tubes and personnel for TubeFest.
For further information about the park or about TubeFest visit the website at www.greenvalleypark.org.
