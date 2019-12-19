NEWLAND — Avery County Cooperative Extension collected trees donated by local growers to donate to troops as part of its annual Trees for Troops drive on Dec. 5
More than a dozen growers from Avery County and others in western North Carolina donated trees, totaling about 450. N.C. Christmas Tree Association Executive Director Jennifer Greene said the amount is an increase of about 100 trees from last year.
“Every single one of these are Grower donations,” Greene said.
Trees for Troops is a program of the nonprofit Christmas Spirit Foundation, and distributes trees directly to United States military members. So far the organization has distributed more than 200,000 trees to service members from more than 800 growers.
The annual affair in Avery involves loading up trees in a FedEx truck for shipment. This year there were so many trees donated there were some trees left over after the truck had been filled.
Growers, Cooperative Extension employees and JROTC students from Avery County High School pitched in to load the truck.
Avery Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody said growers take the drive to heart and want to participate in it.
The above-average number of donations comes in a year when growers are still feeling the aftershock of nearly a decade go when overplanting paved the way to less planting.
“I am impressed by the number of trees we were able to receive,” Moody said. “To me, it shows how much the growers care about the troops, the military and their needs.”
The program has been going on so consistently and successfully that Moody said while the Cooperative Extension still solicits donations, a number of growers already want to participate each year and know when drive is approaching in December.
Dec. 6 to 8 was Trees for Troops Weekend, a chance for people to purchase trees to be donated to troops at locations around the country.
This program is going on 15 years old, and 4,234 of the trees it has distributed have been sent to service members stationed overseas.
