A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.
The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May of 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.
Question: What excites you the most about fall? Did you make all your summer wishes come true? If you did please share what they were and if not, how will you make them happen next year?
Responses:
“The changing of the leaves, the crisp fall air. My summer wishes did come true! I got accepted into App State! I cannot wait for what this year and the following year will bring!”
“This summer I overcame the worst pain I’ve ever felt. I am strong, so are you.”
“Yes! I married the love of my life and now I am honeymooning in Boone! #Mr.andMrs.Strong.”
“Halloween and pumpkin spice excite me the most for fall.”
“This fall I am excited for football and the season. Unfortunately I did not complete my summer wishes but I’m moving them to fall to make them come true.”
“My seasonal depression is in the summer, so fall = me being alive again! Also, crisp air is what I live for!”
“I am excited to pass my classes this fall. My summer wishes were unfulfilled.”
“I am excited for Halloween on campus! Not all of my summer wishes came true, but I still had a blast.”
“Excited for fall because of all the new experiences and coming opportunities.”
“I am most excited for the trees to change colors and the cooler temperature.”
“I am excited about the leaves changing and the air stinging my lungs. I got a boyfriend this summer and I love him.”
“Everything! Fall is the best time of year. Keep spreading joy.”
“Corn mazes! I got to travel and spend time with friends and family!”
“Pumpkins, red leaves, cool weather, and apple cider donuts.”
“Anything pumpkin flavor.”
“I am mostly excited about getting to wear cozy sweaters! I also cannot wait to not sweat when I walk to class!”
“Fall is the beginning of cuddle season and who don’t wanna cuddle?”
“I’m excited to go to pumpkin patches and for Halloween candy. I’m also very excited for scary movies. My summer wish was to spend more time with my boyfriend which came true.”
“I love fall weather and the cozy atmosphere and pretty leaves. I didn’t do everything I wanted to do this summer but it was fun while it lasted.”
“Next year I will enjoy my summer with my friends instead of working in terrible conditions. I love fall for the cool weather, pretty leaves, and everything spiced.”
“I am excited to see the snow. Pumpkin everything and stepping on crunchy leaves! I moved 10 hours from home!”
“What excited me most about fall is i’m almost done with this chapter in my life and now I feel like my life can actually start.”
“I am most excited about fall because it means it’s almost ski season.”
“What excites me most about fall is all the leaves falling and getting to step on them later for the CRUNCH.”
“The weather and spending time with my girlfriend. No, unfortunately not but hopefully next year I will have more time.”
“Halloween! I definitely think I fulfilled most of my summer wishes!”
“Watching leaves on the parkway and Halloween with my friends. Next year I want to work less.”
“Bundling up to stay in, I cannot wait for Halloween movie nights.”
“I can definitely tell that everyone is eager to soak up the fall season. I personally adore fall as well for it provides me with a good pumpkin patch, haunted trail, and hot apple cider,” Kaluzny said. “I hope those who did not have their summer wishes come true, that they may happen soon and bring nothing but joy and happiness. If you have any comments or future question ideas please email me at boonesmagicmailbox@gmail.com and feel free to check out the mailbox’s instagram, boones_magic _mailbox.”
