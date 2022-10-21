The magic mailbox
Graphic Ian Drewery

A Magic Mailbox lives in Boone on King Street nestled next to Foggy Pine Books.

The mailbox is a place for all to stop and reflect, and answer a question of the week anonymously with supplies provided (mini envelopes and pens), and carefully sticking the folded answers into the mailbox for safe keeping. The mailbox has been in operation since May of 2022 and has had much success in the community. It averages 50-100 responses every one-and-a-half weeks, which is when founder Brielle Kaluzny typically collects all responses, restocks and changes the question.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.