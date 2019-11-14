Dennis Bohr is the writer and director of the most recent production by the Black Sheep Theatre, “The World Serious.” The show will be performed at The River Barn in Todd at 8 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Inspired by today’s political climate, “The World Serious” takes place during the 2455th inning of Game Seven of the World Series between the Texas-by-God White Boys and the Floating Island of San Francisco Refugees in a world that was once the United States of America before fracking, weather catastrophes, and World Wars III, IV, and V.
“The situation with climate change, refugees, immigrants — that has all influenced how I write,” said Bohr. “And watching my art come to fruition in front of people and having that instant feedback is really amazing.”
Bohr warns audience members that the play isn’t for children, and The River Barn does not have adequate heating; dress warmly for the performance.
The River Barn is located at 839 River Road in Todd. Admission to the play is $5 at the door. For more information about the show, email Bohr at bohrdj@appstate.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.