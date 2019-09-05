WILKESBORO — The Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College will present The Texas Tenors at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.
The Texas Tenors are the most successful music group and third highest-selling artist in the history of America’s Got Talent. Since appearing on the show in 2009, J.C., Marcus and John have released four studio albums, two PBS specials, four DVDs, multiple singles and a children’s book that have earned them impressive recognition including three Emmy Awards, The Gelett Burgess Award for Excellence in Children’s Literature and the distinction of being Billboard Magazine’s 2017 #10 Classical Crossover Artist in the World.
Their most recent albums “Rise” and “A Collection of Broadway and American Classics” both debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart.
These classically trained, versatile tenors have performed more than 1,300 concerts around the world including headline shows in Las Vegas, China and a 24-city tour on the United Kingdom. With three different live concerts “Rise: Live on Tour,” rousingly patriotic “Let Freedom Sing” and holiday favorite “Deep in the Heart of Christmas,” their concerts appeal to all ages and have been wildly successful from performing arts centers, casinos and symphony halls to outdoor festivals and corporate events.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and a limited number of tickets are available for this performance. For more information, or to purchase tickets, contact the Walker Center Box Office at (336) 838-6260 or walker.boxoffice@wilkescc.edu.
Visit the Walker Center online at www.walkercenteronline.org or on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.