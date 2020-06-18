The Orchard at Altapass opens

SPRUCE PINE — The Orchard at Altapass turned on the lights and unlocked the doors to the red barn on Saturday, June 13.
Things were a bit different from 2019, as there was only a limited number of folks allowed inside at a time. Hand sanitizer was available and all visitors were asked to sanitize their hands before entering the building. The staff wore gloves and masks, and about half of the visitors were masked.
“Visitors from the next town over, across the state and neighboring states — stood or sat on the back deck. They sat at tables on the dance floor or picnic tables outside the red barn. Folks walked the trails looking for the tiny green apples that filled the trees and all remembered the physical distancing rule,” Orchard said in a statement.
“Folks asked questions about the ripening times, the performances, how long this all will last. For some, there were no answers. ‘I miss the music,’ one guest offered. ‘But being out in the open and breathing the clear air is still worth the trip. I completely understand.’”
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Rd. on the Blue Ridge Parkway. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. The Orchard is pet friendly and wheelchair accessible.
For information please visit altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
