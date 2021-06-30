BOONE — The King Street Art Collective presents Forma Cava, an exhibition of work by Richard Elaver and Wayne Sutton. Their artwork is inspired by shapes and patterns in nature, transformed into sculptural and functional objects. Join on opening reception July 2, 5-8 p.m. The exhibition will run until August 14, 2021.
About the work: While the artists use distinct materials and techniques—including wood carving, metal fabrication and 3D printing—both Wayne and Richard create biomorphic forms. Richard’s work involves cellular patterns, creating voids and crevices that invite the viewer through the object. Wayne’s work merges clean lines with organic complexity, reflecting the tension between man and the environment. The exhibition features previous and new work by both artists, as well as recent collaborative works.
Background: Wayne and Richard met at the University of Wisconsin Madison 25 years ago, where they both studied metalsmithing. Richard was an undergraduate, and Wayne an MFA student.
About Richard: Following his MFA from the Cranbrook Academy of Art, Richard completed a Fullbright Fellowship in the Netherlands where he worked with Droog Design. His nationally- and internationally-exhibited work has centered around digital fabrication and computer-aided-design. He is currently an Associate Professor of Industrial Design at Appalachian State University. Richard will be teaching a workshop on how to design and create eyeglasses, entitled ‘Making a Spectacle’ at Penland School of Craft this summer.
About Wayne: Following his graduate training, Wayne lived for many years in the San Francisco Bay Area where he worked as an art conservator for museums, galleries, and private collectors, followed by a career in the tech industry. Presently, Wayne is a studio artist in British Columbia, Canada. His work has become more focused on wood and sculpture, having previously created functional metal objects (e.g. teapots and utensils), and reflects his observations on how humans affect the environment.
The show will take place at King Street Art Collective located at 585 West King Street in Boone, July 2 – August 14. The gallery’s hours are 11a.m. — 5 p.m. Thursday — Saturday
The opening reception will take place on July 2, from 5-8 p.m. during the First Friday Art Crawl in downtown Boone. The Artist Talk will take place on Saturday, July 31st at 5 p.m.
For more information contact the Watauga Arts Council at (828) 264-1789.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.