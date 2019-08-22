Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music will present Boone’s The Burnett Sisters Band in concert on Tuesday, Aug. 27, as a part of its special 2019 Matinee Series. The show takes place at 2 p.m. at the Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone. This concert is non-ticketed, but donations are accepted at the door.
Ranging from ages 12 to 22, The Burnett Sisters Band consists of four siblings who create a unique blend of music in the folk, old-time and bluegrass traditions. Establishing themselves as a gospel quartet, all four sisters began singing and playing together at local venues and churches in their early youth with the inspiration of other family bands.
Currently performing professionally as a five-piece string band at events and festivals across the United States, The Burnett Sisters Band has established a name as a highly entertaining, engaging and delightful group of musicians with haunting sibling harmony vocals. Products of the very successful JAM (Junior Appalachian Musicians) program, the members strive to carry on the old-time and bluegrass traditions, while providing their own characteristic renditions of classic favorites and originals.
For this matinee, they will be playing as their quintet, with Colin Ray joining them on banjo. Directions and more info can be found at the JSMHM website at www.mountainhomemusic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.