PIEDMONT, S.C. — Those who donate with The Blood Connection, the nonprofit community blood center, are directly impacting the lives of people in this community; people like children battling cancer, or a neighbor suffering from Sickle Cell Disease. Those people rely on community blood donors every day to ensure lifesaving blood products needed for treatments are available in local hospitals. That is why TBC is partnering with local and national organizations to shed light on Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Sickle Cell Awareness Month.

Both causes have a close tie to blood centers, as blood products are vital for the treatment and management of these diseases. TBC’s September campaign will give community members an opportunity to double their donation by donating blood to the community and donating their reward points to organizations that support childhood cancer and sickle cell patients.

