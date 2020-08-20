BLOWING ROCK — Tanger Outlets of Blowing Rock announced on Aug. 11 that, “due to the health and safety of our guests,” the shopping center will not host its annual Vintage Car Show, Appalachian State University Block Party or Halloween Spooktacular.
The Vintage Car Show was scheduled to take place on Aug. 15, Sept. 12 and Oct. 10, and the ASU Black, Gold and Pink Block Party was scheduled for Oct. 3.
“We are saddened, but felt it’s the best thing to do this year. We will focus on ways we can still provide an experience for guests without sacrificing health and safety,” said general manager Ronnie Mark.
Mark said that the decision to cancel three of the outlets’ seasonal events came from a “joint discussion between the shopping center and the Tanger Outlets corporate team,” which also took Gov. Roy Cooper’s executive orders regarding gathering limitations into consideration.
“We will continue building upon our existing events, including the First Friday Art Walk and our Sounds of Summer Concert series and encourage all to attend,” Tanger Outlets said in a statement.
For updates from the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock, visit https://www.tangeroutlet.com/blowingrock.
