Since 2018, the Tanger Outlets in Blowing Rock and Appalachian State University sustainability students have worked to create a pollination garden to utilize existing green space at the shopping center. The garden was completed in the summer of 2019 and unveiled to the local community as an educational space for workshops.
ASU is currently working on creating educational signage for the garden that will explain the garden’s importance to all visitors. Blowing Rock Elementary teachers and ASU students are invited to use the garden at any time to host science lessons as needed.
The Tanger Outlets are located at 278 Shoppes on the Parkway Road in Blowing Rock. To learn more about the stores and events happening at the shopping center, visit www.tangeroutlets.com/blowingrock.
