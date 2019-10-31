Boone, NC (28607)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Thunderstorms could be strong and possibly severe in the afternoon. Storms could contain damaging winds. High around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 27F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%.