BOONE — The joyously over-the-top extravaganza that is Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue is a kinetic non-stop evening of song and dance that celebrates the glitz and raucousness of Bollywood, India’s glitzy film industry. The crowd-pleasing North American touring production heats up the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m., as part of Appalachian State University’s performing arts series, “The Schaefer Center Presents.”
Taj Express rhythmically blends a variety of dance styles — classic Indian to Western ballet and contemporary — with a collection of music ranging from disco, rock and hip-hop to classical Indian and pop, with a tango and an old-fashioned waltz thrown in for kicks. Dance numbers are delivered at a frenzied pace and with phenomenal precision by the 20-plus person cast of some of India’s most popular actor-dancers. The show is complemented by a bevy of spice market-colored costumes and thrilling live music set to an unforgettable soundtrack featuring the songs of Oscar winner A.R. Rahman (“Jai Ho,” “Slumdog Millionaire”). The result is an unforgettable, high-energy celebration of the spirit of India and Bollywood.
Tickets are $5 for all students, $15 faculty/staff/local resident discount (with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties) and $25 adults.
To purchase tickets, call or visit the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at (800) 841-2787, (828) 262-4046 or visit theschaefercenter.org.
